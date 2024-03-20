Punjab and Haryana HC's Acting Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia inaugurates four IT initiatives

Chandigarh, Mar 20 (PTI) Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court G S Sandhawalia on Wednesday inaugurated four information-technology initiatives, including hybrid video-conferencing, in the court.

"Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia inaugurated four IT initiatives, namely hybrid video-conferencing in the high court and all district courts in the states of Punjab, Haryana and UT, Chandigarh, free public Wi-fi on the high court premises, an Inventory Management Software (IMS) for district courts and Neutral Citation Phase-I (QR code)," according to a statement issued by the Haryana government.

Justice Lisa Gill, who is the chairperson of the Computer Committee, members of the committee and all other judges of the court were present on the occasion.

The function was also virtually attended by all the district and sessions judges from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

"Hybrid video-conferencing eliminates geographical barriers, enabling the participants to join the court proceedings remotely, and proves to be advantageous for individuals with disabilities or those residing in remote areas.

"Moreover, the use of hybrid video-conferencing streamlines the evidence-recording process, minimising delays caused by scheduling conflicts, transportation issues and courtroom congestion, resulting in better management of time of the judges and legal professionals, focusing on substantive legal matters rather than administrative tasks," the statement said.

Under the project, two sophisticated cameras with integrated digital sound systems have been installed in each court.

"Furthermore, two LED screens have been installed in each court so that a party appearing remotely is visible to the judges and advocates.

"Dedicated VC (video-conferencing) links have been created for each court to provide seamless court proceedings through a hybrid mode. This facility has been implemented in all courts of the High Court as well as in the district courts of Punjab, Haryana and UT, Chandigarh," the statement said.

The free public Wi-Fi launched within the high court premises for advocates and litigants will enhance accessibility to legal resources and information, enabling advocates to conduct legal research, access case files and communicate with clients more efficiently, it added.

Litigants can also stay informed about their cases and communicate with their legal representatives seamlessly, hence democratising access to justice by reducing financial barriers for those seeking legal assistance, the statement said.

"This facility will cover corridors, courtrooms, public areas and mediation centre and Bar Association. Under this project, latest secured Wi-fi access points have been installed," it said.

The IMS is an in-house-developed software to facilitate paperless distribution, it added.

"Introducing QR codes on judgment/final order in high courts enhances accessibility and transparency by providing quick and easy access to detailed case information for legal professionals, researchers and the general public. With a simple scan, users can access the digital judgment," the statement said. PTI SUN RC