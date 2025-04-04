Punjab and Himachal are like brothers, says CM Mann

Shimla, Apr 4 (PTI) Punjab and Himachal have always remained like brothers and maintained cordial relations no matter what dispute emerged, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Friday.

Mann who visited Naina Devi temple in Bilapsur district on Friday along with his family members while interacting with the media persons said that he would speak to the officers of both the states to expedite the work on Rajju Marg (ropeway) from Naina Devi to Anandpur Sahib.

He said that he has visited various places like Bilapsur, Kullu, Manali and Shimla in Himachal as an artist earlier.

Expressing concern over drug abuse in Punjab, he said that earlier the youth of the Punjab used to join armed forces but now the generations are damaged by drugs. However, the Punjab government is taking steps to get rid of the drug menace. PTI BPL HIG HIG