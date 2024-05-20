Punjab announces summer holidays in schools from May 21 to June 30 amid heatwave conditions

Chandigarh, May 20 (PTI) The Punjab government on Monday announced summer holidays in all government, aided and private schools from May 21 to June 30 amid severe heatwave conditions.

Advertisment

Several areas in Punjab and Haryana are witnessing maximum temperatures in the 43-45 degrees Celsius range.

In its order, the Education department said keeping in mind the warning issued by the weather office regarding heatwave conditions and the health of children, holidays are being declared in Punjab's schools -- government, aided and private.

On Saturday, the department changed the school timing to keep classes open from 7 am till noon. This order was to be enforced till May 31. PTI CHS SZM