Punjab: Anti-drug campaign Yudh Nashian Virudh completes one year

Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the ongoing anti-drug campaign has fundamentally altered the fight against narcotics by dismantling entrenched networks and ensuring strict enforcement as Yudh Nashian Virudh completes one year.

In a statement, Mann said, "Yudh Nashian Virudh has been the biggest-ever crackdown on the drug network in Punjab." The previous regimes in Punjab had patronised the drug trade, thereby ruining the generations of the state, he alleged.

On the other hand, he said, the Punjab government has broken the backbone of the drug trade and is taking strict action against drug smugglers.

Highlighting the scale and impact of the campaign, the chief minister said that a comprehensive and multi-pronged strategy was formulated to transform this crusade against drugs into a mass movement with the proactive support of the common man.

"In the past one year from March 2025 to February 2026, a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against the drug menace," he said.

Detailing the action taken under the campaign, Mann said, "A total of 36,178 FIRs have been registered against drug smugglers, 51,648 drug traffickers have been arrested, 2,277 kg of heroin has been seized and over 4.9 million intoxicant tablets and capsules have been confiscated." He added that Rs 16.70 crore of cash has been recovered from drug peddlers and properties worth crores of rupees belonging to smugglers have been confiscated or demolished.

The overall conviction rate under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act stands at approximately 84 per cent, improving steadily over the years and reaching around 88 per cent in 2025.

