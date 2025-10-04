Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force arrests key associate of 2 foreign-based fugitive gangsters Ludhiana

Chandigarh, Oct 4 (PTI) Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force has arrested a key associate of two foreign-based fugitive gangsters, who was wanted in a murder case, police said on Saturday.

The arrest was made from the Ludhiana Rural area.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, said, "In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force, Punjab arrests Gurpreet Singh alias Vicky Nihang, a key associate of fugitive foreign-based Gangsters Doni Bal and Munn Ghanshampuria after a brief exchange of fire when the police team attempted to detain the accused in the area of Ludhiana Rural." Singh was wanted in connection with the murder of social media influencer Kartik Baggan in Ludhiana, the DGP said. Preliminary investigation reveals that Singh has a criminal history and was earlier arrested with two illegal foreign-made pistols in January 2025 in Mohali, Yadav added.

"The arrested person and his associates were directed by their foreign-based handlers to carry out sensational killings in Punjab that have been averted with the arrest," he said.

A pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from the accused, the officer said.