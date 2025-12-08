Punjab: Arms smuggling module linked to Pak-based handler busted; 6 held

Chandigarh, Dec 8 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Monday claimed it has dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling module with links to a Pakistan-based handler and apprehended six persons, including a juvenile.

Police recovered six pistols from the accused, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in direct contact with a Pakistan-based handler through social media platforms, who shared coordinates for weapon consignments, he said.

In a post on X, the DGP said, the module supplied illegal firearms to criminals operating in Majha (Amritsar and Gurdaspur) and Doaba (Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur) regions to carry out nefarious activities.

An FIR under the Arms Act has been registered at Cantonment police station in Amritsar.

Further investigation is in progress to identify receivers, financial channels, and the network's backward and forward linkages, the DGP said. PTI CHS ARB ARB