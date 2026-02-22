Punjab: Army personnel among 6 arrested in drug trafficking case

Chandigarh, Feb 22 (PTI) An Army personnel was among six arrested as Punjab police on Sunday unearthed a well-organised heroin trafficking network.

The arrested accused are involved in multiple drug trafficking cases, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"In a major breakthrough, @Faridkot Police, after a 2-month long jail-based interception, busts a well organised heroin trafficking network, apprehends 6 accused, including 1 Army personnel and 1 dismissed police personnel, and recovers 4.8 kg heroin, 1 weapon, and a Thar & XUV vehicle," Yadav said in a post on X.

The DGP said an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages. PTI SUN DV DV