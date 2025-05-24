Punjab: Arrested AAP MLA Raman Arora sent to five-day police remand

Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raman Arora arrested for allegedly indulging in corruption in connivance with an official of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation was on Saturday sent to police remand for five days.

This came after Arora was produced before a local court in Jalandhar district.

The Vigilance Bureau had demanded a 10-day police remand, but the court granted five days, said Arora's counsel Darshan Singh.

Earlier on Friday, the Vigilance Bureau carried out a raid at Arora's house in Jalandhar and took him into custody after questioning.

Arora (54) represents the Jalandhar Central Assembly constituency.

Jalandhar Range Office of the Vigilance Bureau arrested Arora "for indulging in corruption in connivance with a certain official of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation", a spokesperson of the bureau said on Friday.

The spokesperson said that a joint complaint signed by three office bearers of the Engineers and Building Designer Association, Jalandhar, was received by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on May 14 in which it was alleged that Jalandhar Municipal Corporation Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Sukhdev Vashisht often demands illegal gratification from them.

It was alleged that whenever he goes out in his area of jurisdiction, he threatens people that their buildings would be sealed and demolished, he added.

It was further alleged that he has many files pending with him even though the same have been cleared by other wings of the Municipal Corporation.

The spokesperson said that after examination of this complaint, the Vigilance Bureau Jalandhar Range registered an FIR on May 14 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Vashisht on the complaint of Sunil Katyal, President, Engineers and Building Designer Association, Jalandhar.

Subsequently, the Vigilance Bureau arrested Vashisth and proceeded with its investigation.

"During the search of the office premises and residence of the arrested ATP Sukhdev Vashisth, among other incriminating documents and material evidence, hundreds of official notices for unauthorised construction and related matters were recovered from his personal possession and office records," he said.

The spokesperson said further investigation revealed that a unique modus operandi was being followed by the arrested official in connivance with a local politician "for extorting money from people of the (Jalandhar) city and indulging in corruption".

"The arrested ATP at the behest and in consultation with MLA Raman Arora would identify constructed or under-construction buildings, both commercial as well as residential and serve them notices for alleged violations," the spokesperson said.

"When the building owners or their representatives would approach the concerned official, he would direct them to the said MLA. The said MLA would then settle the matter by taking illegal gratification," he added.

The spokesperson said that "upon receiving an affirmative message from the MLA, the files would be consigned by the accused ATP and no action initiated".

"Nearly 75-80 such notices related to the said nexus have been recovered. The same modus operandi would be followed in clearing other files too," he added. PTI CHS AS AS