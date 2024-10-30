Punjab assembly bypolls: 45 candidates in fray in four seats

Chandigarh, Oct 30 (PTI) A total of 45 candidates, including three women, remained in the fray for the bypolls to the four assembly segments in Punjab after the last day for the withdrawal of candidature ended on Wednesday.
According to the office of Punjab's chief electoral officer, 11 candidates are in the fray in Dera Baba Nanak seat, 14 each in Gidderbaha and Barnala segments and six in Chabbewal.
The bypolls to the four assembly seats will take place on November 13 and counting of votes will be held on November 23. The bypolls were necessitated after MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha.
Prominent amongst those in the fray include BJP candidate and former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal (Gidderbaha), Congress nominee Amrita Warring (Gidderbaha), AAP nominee Ishank Kumar Chabbewal (Chabbewal), BJP's Sohan Singh Thandal (Chabbewal), Congress nominee Jatinder Kaur (Dera Baba Nanak), BJP's Kewal Dhillon (Barnala), AAP candidate Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon (Gidderbaha), and Congress' Kuldeep Singh Dhillon (Barnala).
Amrita is wife of Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.
Ishank is son of AAP's Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, while Jatinder Kaur is wife of Congress MP from Gurdaspur, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. PTI SUN KVK KVK