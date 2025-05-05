Punjab Assembly paid tributes to victims of Pahalgam terror attack

Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Monday paid tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The one-day special session of the Assembly has been convened to discuss the water-sharing conflict with Haryana.

At the beginning of the session, the members of the House remembered the 26 people who were killed in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 and strongly condemned the cowardly act of terrorists against unarmed tourists.

The House expressed hope that the Centre and the state government will not leave any stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to book and also ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The House also remembered former MP Master Bhagat Ram and former minister Randhir Singh Cheema. The members of the House observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the departed souls.

The water sharing issue between Punjab and Haryana escalated after the AAP government refused to allow the release of more water to the neighbouring state, even as the Nayab Singh Saini-led dispensation in Haryana resolved to safeguard the state's rightful share of water.

The Punjab government maintains that Haryana has "already used 103 per cent of the allocated water by March".