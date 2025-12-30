Punjab Assembly: House pays homage to four Sahibzadas

Chandigarh, Dec 30 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday paid homage to the unparalleled 'Shaheedi' (martyrdom) of the four Sahibzadas, sons of tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Goind Singh.

The Assembly paid tributes to Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, and also remembered Mata Gujri, Baba Jivan Singh, Baba Sangat Singh and Diwan Todar Mal.

During the one-day special session of the Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said these supreme sacrifices teach society never to bow before oppression and to stand firm for principles, while noting that the Punjab government had duly commemorated the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur with full dignity and preparation.

Participating in the discussion during the state assembly, Mann said that the great sacrifices of the Sahibzadas hold a unique place in the history of the entire humanity.

"Though the Sahibzadas were martyred at a very young age, their supreme sacrifice inspires us even today to not bow before injustice or oppression of the tyrannical rulers. These sacrifices will forever motivate our future generations to stand firm against tyranny, oppression and injustice," he noted.

The CM said standing by the principles is the toughest test of any individual adding that walking on thorns is much easier than walking on the values and ideologies.

"However, the Sahibzadas chose the path of righteousness and set an example in history, giving us the message to uphold these ideals even in hostile circumstances to preserve human freedom. The younger Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri were confined in the 'Thanda Burj' during the spine-chilling month of Poh, but then also they stood by the principles taught by their parents and grandparents, which is unparalleled in entire world history," he pointed out.

Mann said even though this tragic martyrdom took place more than three centuries ago, its pain and anguish is still felt deeply today.

"After the family of Sri Guru Gobind Singh got separated several iconic warriors like Baba Jivan Singh, Baba Sangat Singh, Diwan Todar Mal, Baba Moti Ram Mehra and others made immense contributions in the Sikh history in their own ways," he added.

Paying homage to them, Mann said that the entire humanity will always remain indebted to those brave and courageous souls who raised their voices against tyranny.

Speaking about the arrangements for the lakhs of devotees arriving from around the world during the Shaheedi Sabha, the CM shared that extensive measures were taken for health facilities, transportation, sanitation, and security so that no devotee faces any inconvenience.

"E-rickshaws and buses were arranged for the pilgrims, along with proper security arrangements to facilitate the devotees. In November this year, the 350th Shaheedi Diwas (martyrdom anniversary) of the Ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, was observed with great devotion and respect at Sri Anandpur Sahib and elaborate arrangements were also made to mark this occasion," he said.

The Punjab Assembly also paid tributes to former Punjab governor and former union home minister Shivraj Patil and Bollywood actor Dharmendra.

The House also remembered former ministers Jagtar Singh Multani, Tara Singh Ladal, former MLA Tarlochan Singh Soondh, singer Rajvir Singh Jawanda, painter Gobinder Singh Sohal and musician Puran Shah Koti.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls as a mark of respect during the obituary references.