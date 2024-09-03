Punjab Assembly passes East War Awards (Amendment) Bill to double benefits

Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill aimed to double the 'War Jagir' (financial assistance) for beneficiaries from existing Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per annum.

The state government gives 'War Jagir' to the parents whose only child or two to three children had served in the Indian Army during the Second World War, National Emergency 1962 and 1971 under the East Punjab War Awards Act, 1948.

Currently, there are 83 beneficiaries getting benefit of this scheme.

On the second day of the three-day Punjab Assembly session, the House passed the East War Awards (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was presented by Defence Services Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. PTI CHS KSS KSS