Punjab Assembly passes resolution condemning Cong MLA Khaira over derogatory remarks on women

Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution condemning Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira over his derogatory comments on women celebrating the "Mukh Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna" under which the state government will provide Rs 1000 per month to eligible beneficiaries. Four women MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Amandeep Kaur Arora, Saravjit Kaur Manuke and Inderjit Kaur Mann, protested in the Well of the House demanding an apology from Khaira.

They said the alleged comment was made on social media about women beneficiaries who are receiving Rs 1,000 per month under the state government scheme.

The issue was raised during the Question Hour of the ongoing Budget session by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Leader of Opposition Pratp Singh Bajwa expressed regret over Khaira’s post on Facebook. The House was adjourned for half an hour when AAP MLAs protested against the comments.

After the proceedings resumed, Manuke demanded that Khaira should not be allowed to sit in the House until he tenders an apology. She moved a condemnation motion against Khaira, which was seconded by the finance minister.

The motion was moved despite the Congress MLAs' urging that Khaira be allowed to give his clarification when he comes to the assembly on Wednesday.

Congress MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said Khaira should be allowed to explain regarding his comments before passing any resolution against him.

AAP MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann rejected the suggestion and demanded that the condemnation resolution be passed.

Participating in the discussion on the resolution, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said such objectionable comments reflect a feudal mindset. He said that Khaira, who is the Congress legislator from the Bholath seat, stood by his remarks.

Congress MLA Aruna Chaudhary said Khaira should be given a chance to explain his position, and targeted the AAP government for using force against protesting teachers.

Cheema even dared Congress MLAs to reply yes or no to Khaira's comment.