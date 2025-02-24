Punjab Assembly pays tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other prominent personalities who passed away between the end of the previous session and the beginning of the current one.

The two-day session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha began here.

Former PM Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died on December 26 last year at the age of 92 following age-related complications.

Leader of Opposition and senior Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa asked the Speaker to bring a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha to recommend 'Bharat Ratna', the highest civilian honour, for the former prime minister.

The members of the House also paid respects to Gurpreet Bassi Gogi who died last month. Gogi was the AAP MLA from the Ludhiana West seat.

The House also paid tributes to former minister and Rajya Sabha member Dharam Pal Sabharwal, former minister Ajaib Singh Mukhmailpura, former Rajya Sabha member H S Hanspal, former MLAs Joginder Pal Jain, Sukhwinder Singh Butter and Bhag Singh.

In addition to it, the legislators remembered freedom fighters Karnail Singh, Kikar Singh, Kehar Singh and artist Jarnail Singh. A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls.

The previous session of the Assembly was held in September last year. PTI CHS MNK MNK