Punjab Assembly pays tribute to poet Surjit Patar, other prominent personalities

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly on Monday paid tribute to renowned Punjabi poet and writer Surjit Patar and other prominent personalities who passed away during the intervening period from the end of the previous session and the start of the current one.

On the first day of the three-day session, the members of the House also paid their respects to former assembly speaker Surjit Singh Minhas, ex-ministers Sukhdev Singh Dhillon and Surjit Singh Kohli, ex-MP Kamal Chaudhry, former Rajya Sabha member Gurcharan Kaur and ex-MLA Dhanwant Singh.

Freedom fighters Sardool Singh, Kashmir Singh, Gurdev Singh and Jagdish Prasad were also remembered.

The previous session of the assembly was held in March.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of the departed.