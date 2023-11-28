Punjab assembly pays tributes to Bishan Bedi, homeguard jawan killed in firing by Nihangs

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) The Punjab assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to leaders and noted personalities who passed away recently, including former Indian cricket team captain Bishan Singh Bedi, and homeguard Jaspal Singh who was killed in firing by Nihangs in Kapurthala. Bedi, one of the greatest left-arm spinners, died at the age of 77 after battling prolonged illness on October 23.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls on the first day of the two-day winter session of the Punjab assembly here.

The homeguard who was killed when a group of Nihangs resorted to unprovoked firing in Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala a few days back. The incident took place when policemen tried to get Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi vacated from a faction of the Nihangs. The House also remembered Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, the wife of the last Nawab of Malerkotla, Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan. She passed away last month.

Begum Nisa was the last successor of Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan of Malerkotla, who had opposed the execution of the younger sons of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh in 1705.

The House paid tributes to those who passed away between the period from the end of the previous session (held in October) and the beginning of the current session.

Members also remembered former MLA Harbans Singh Datewas, freedom fighters Amar Singh Sukhija and Jawahar Lal.

