Punjab Assembly pays tributes to journalist H K Dua

Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly on Friday paid tributes to distinguished journalist H K Dua and former minister Raghbir Singh and other personalities who passed away since the last session.

Shiromani Akali Dal rebel MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi sought that tributes be paid to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in a joint US-Israeli airstrike last week.

On the first day of the Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly, the members of the House paid respects to the departed soul.

The House remembered journalist H K Dua, who passed away on March 4.

The MLAs also paid tributes to former Punjab minister Raghbir Singh, former MLA Gurdeep Singh Bhaini, freedom fighter Dalip Singh, former Punseed chairman Ashok Dhir .

The members of the House also remembered Sandeep Galhotra, the father-in-law of Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, Renu Gupta, the wife of MLA Dr Ajay Gupta, Ram Krishan, the father of MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi and Raja Singh, the founder of television brand Texla.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls as a mark of respect during the obituary references. PTI CHS MNK MNK