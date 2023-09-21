Punjab assembly proceedings to go paperless as CM launches NeVA

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) Punjab assembly proceedings will go paperless now as Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann launched the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

Mann said the digitisation of Vidhan Sabha will act as a cornerstone for enhancing the efficiency of MLAs. Addressing the assembly after the launch of NeVA, Mann said it is a revolutionary step aimed at making the legislatures more effective and responsive.

A two-day National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) conference-cum-workshop was organised on this occasion.

While most of the 92 AAP MLAs attended the workshop, seven opposition members including three Akalis, two from the Congress, and one each from the BJP and the BSP attended it. There are 117 members in the Punjab Assembly.

Mann said the NeVA system will play a key role in streamlining the work of the state legislative assembly thereby making Punjab as a frontrunner state in the country.

In an official statement, he said every step will be taken in the future also for the wellbeing of the state and the prosperity of its people.

The CM said this is the dawn of a new era as the functioning of the state legislative assembly will be now totally paperless.

Under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project, it will be easier to trace decisions and documents, and also share information.

Attendance of members of assembly will also be marked through this unique application, he stated.

The new system will end the obsolete paper system resulting in saving trees, he said, adding the state government had already presented two paperless budgets.