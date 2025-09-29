Punjab Assembly sees heated exchange between minister Cheema, LoP Bajwa

Chandigarh, Sep 29 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly on Monday witnessed a heated exchange between Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa after Cheema alleged that the Congress leader purchased a piece of land within the 'dhussi bundh' (earthen embankment) area along the Beas river.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan had to adjourn the House for 10 minutes after both the leaders continued to engage in the verbal duel.

During a discussion on the 'rehabilitation of Punjab' on the concluding day of the assembly session here, Cheema accused Bajwa of buying land in Phullran village in Gurdaspur district.

Cheema claimed that on July 15, 2025, Bajwa purchased 16.10 marlas of land in Phullran in his wife's name for Rs 5.45 lakh.

"What was the need to buy the land just one and half months back? Because he knew that the land would receive sand (after floods) and he would get mining done," alleged Cheema, prompting a sharp reaction from Bajwa.

The minister further accused Bajwa of buying 10 acres of land in Paswal village within the 'dhussi bundh' area along the Beas river.

The AAP leader alleged that the previous Congress government had spent Rs 1.18 crore on stone studs for protecting Bajwa's land from floodwaters in 2017 and 2019.

When Bajwa continued to protest Cheema's accusations, the speaker told the LoP that he would get time to respond.

Referring to Cheema's accusations, Bajwa asked if this was the way to discuss Punjab's rehabilitation.

The Congress leader told Cheema that he legally bought the land from its owners, "not from any thief".

"I bought the land and your government got stamp duty...I bought from its owners, not from any thief," said Bajwa.

He charged the finance minister with "extracting" money from distilleries.

Both Cheema and Bajwa engaged in heated arguments despite Speaker Sandhwan urging them to maintain decorum in the House.

When their verbal duel continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

Later Bajwa, while responding to the allegations, said, "If I have done anything illegal, I challenge Cheema to file a case against me." Participating in the discussion on 'rehabilitation of Punjab', Bajwa accused the AAP government of misleading the House and the people on flood preparedness measures.

The Congress member also lashed out at Water Resources Minister Barinder Goyal for claiming that all preparations for flood mitigation had been completed by July 14.

"The facts prove otherwise," Bajwa said.

He said on July 22, 2025, the chief engineer (vigilance) of the Water Resources Department wrote to the chief engineer (drainage) directing him to start reviewing the necessity of flood protection works, a process which had not even commenced at the site despite two-thirds of the monsoon season already having passed.

Bajwa claimed that executive engineers from several districts themselves admitted that no flood mitigation or drainage repair works had started in critical areas including Shri Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Pathankot, and Ferozepur. PTI CHS KVK KVK