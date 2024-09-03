Punjab Assembly Speaker seeks report from home secretary on corrupt govt officials

Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday sought a detailed report from the home secretary regarding "black sheep" (corrupt officials) in different government departments.

This came a day after the Speaker sought a report from the director general of police on a case in which an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) allegedly received money from a gangster.

Sandhwan on Tuesday said he has asked the home secretary to provide details regarding action taken against the "black sheep".

"I have sought a detailed report from the home secretary on black sheep in different departments like police, mining...those who are into drug trade and liquor smuggling. How many of those have been identified and what action has been initiated against them," he said here.

The home secretary will submit the report within two-three days, he said.

Sandhwan further said as the House had given approval to seek information on all "black sheep" (corrupt officials) in different departments, therefore, the DGP is not required to give the report in a single case.

On Monday, Sandhwan had raised the issue of an FIR registered against the ASI in Kotkapura in the House.

Sandhwan, who is the legislator from the Kotkapura segment, had said the ASI allegedly received money from a gangster through bank transfer.

The FIR was registered against the ASI under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the statement of the gangster.