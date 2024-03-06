Punjab assembly: State Cong chief carried out by marshals amid din; party MLAs suspended

Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was forcibly evicted from the assembly by marshals on Wednesday when he refused to leave the House, demanding more time to speak on the state budget.

Nine opposition Congress MLAs, including Warring, were suspended for the remaining part of the day as the House witnessed uproarious scenes after they protested alleging that Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan did not allow enough time to the legislator to speak.

Sandhwan "named" the MLAs, except the Congress' Abohar legislator Sandeep Jakhar, for disrupting proceedings and adjourned the House for 15 minutes on the third-day of the assembly's Budget session.

The protest broke out after the speaker told Warring that his allotted time to speak was over and that the Congress was allotted 28 minutes for a discussion on the budget.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa sought from Sandhwan more time for Warring to participate in the discussion but his request was turned down.

Heated exchanges also took place between the treasury benches and Congress members, and proceedings were adjourned amid the din.

After naming the Congress members, the speaker ordered the watch and ward staff (marshals) of the assembly to take the MLAs out of the House. When proceedings resumed, Gidderbaha MLA Warring refused to leave the House and sat on the floor. The watch and ward staff pleaded him to leave the assembly. During this, the speaker again asked the staff to remove him.

But as Warring continued to resist, the watch and ward staff physically lifted him to remove him from the House.

Sandhwan said the Congress was given five minutes more than the allotted time for discussion on the budget -- presented in the assembly on Tuesday.

The speaker, however, allowed Cabinet Minister Baljit Kaur to speak on the budget.

Taking a swipe at Warring, several members of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asked him to protest against Bajwa as he had taken the entire time of the Congress for speaking on the budget.

The Congress members who were named by the speaker were Bajwa, Warring, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Hardev Singh Laadi, Avtar Singh Junior, Barindermeet Singh Pahra, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary and Rana Gurjit Singh.

Sandhwan said if members do not follow the rules of the assembly, then it will not be a right precedent.

Earlier, Warring, while participating in the discussion on the budget, targeted the Punjab government over the outstanding debt of the state.

The previous Congress government had repaid principal and interest amounts of debt totalling about Rs 32,000 crore and Rs 36,335 crore in 2020-21 and 2021-22, he said and asserted that it was also paying the debt amounts.

On Monday too unruly scenes had broken out in the assembly after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann presented a lock to the speaker, asking him to use it to make sure opposition members didn't walk out of the House during a discussion on the governor's address.

In a statement, Bajwa condemned Sandhwan for suspending Congress MLAs.

"It is a sheer violation of the basic principles of democracy. The AAP-led Punjab government has been running away from the genuine questions of the main opposition party and that's why it suspended Congress MLAs. This undemocratic move of the AAP will not be tolerated at any cost", Bajwa said.

"Put a lock so that they don't run away," Mann had told Sandhwan.

The AAP and the Congress are members of the opposition INDIA bloc but they are contesting the Lok Sabha polls independently in Punjab. In Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh and Goa, they are fighting the elections together. PTI CHS SUN VSD ANB ANB