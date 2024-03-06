Punjab assembly: State Cong chief Warring carried out by marshals amid din

Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was carried out of the assembly by marshals on Wednesday when he refused to leave the House, demanding more time to speak on the state budget.

The House witnessed uproarious scenes after opposition Congress members protested alleging that Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan did not allow enough time to Warring to speak.

Sandhwan "named" Congress MLAs, except the party's Abohar legislator Sandeep Jakhar, for disrupting proceedings and adjourned the House for 15 minutes on the third-day of the assembly's Budget session.

The protest broke out after the speaker told Warring that his allotted time to speak was over and that the Congress was allotted 28 minutes for a discussion on the budget.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa sought from Sandhwan more time for Warring to participate in the discussion but his request was turned down.

Heated exchanges also took place between the treasury benches and Congress members, and proceedings were adjourned amid the din.

After naming the Congress members, the speaker ordered the watch and ward staff to take the MLAs out of the House. When proceedings resumed, Gidderbaha MLA Warring refused to leave the House and sat on the floor. The watch and ward staff (marshals) of the assembly physically lifted him to remove him from the House.

Sandhwan said the Congress was given five minutes more than the allotted time for discussion on the budget -- presented in the assembly on Tuesday.

On Monday too unruly scenes had broken out in the assembly after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann presented a lock to the speaker, asking him to use it to make sure opposition members didn't walk out of the House during a discussion on the governor's address.

"Put a lock so that they don't run away," Mann, a senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, had told Sandhwan.

The AAP and the Congress are members of the opposition INDIA bloc but they are contesting the Lok Sabha polls independently in Punjab. In Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh and Goa, they are fighting the elections together. PTI CHS SUN VSD ANB ANB