Punjab Assembly to hold mock session next month for school students

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) A mock session for students will be held in the Punjab Assembly on November 26 to impart them political knowledge, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said on Friday.

According to an official statement, one government school student from each Vidhan Sabha constituency will be selected for this exercise. Sandhwan held an online meeting with the state's district education officers on this matter. The Speaker said the government schools in Punjab are being converted into smart schools, vacant teacher posts are being filled, and new efforts are being made to provide quality education to students, according to the statement. PTI CHS AMJ AMJ