Punjab: Baghapurana BPEO suspended for 'misconduct'

Chandigarh, Aug 12 (PTI) The Punjab government on Tuesday suspended a block primary education officer (BPEO) posted in Baghapurana in Moga district after a video showing his alleged misconduct went viral on social media.

The action was taken by School Education Secretary Anindita Mitra on the directions of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, said an official release.

The release, however, did not mention the nature of the officer's "misconduct".

The viral video raised serious concerns about the officer's conduct, prompting immediate intervention by the department, it further said.

"The Punjab government has zero tolerance towards negligence or misconduct in the education system. Strict action will be taken against any official found violating rules or failing in their duties," said Bains.

He emphasised that the Punjab government is committed to ensuring discipline and highest ethical standards in school administration for the benefit of students and staff. PTI CHS KSS KSS