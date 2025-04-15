Punjab: Bajwa moves HC, seeks quashing of FIR registered against him

Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday moved the Punjab and Haryana High court, seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him over his "50 bombs have reached Punjab" statement.

Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, had been booked on charges, including misleading information that endangers the country's sovereignty and unity after being quizzed over his "50 bombs have reached Punjab" claims.

The Congress leader's counsel and senior advocate APS Deol said a petition has been filed to quash the FIR and it has been listed for Wednesday.

Deol submitted that the charges against Bajwa were baseless.

Bajwa has been booked under Sections 197(1)(d) (false and misleading information that endangers country's sovereignty and unity) and 353(2) (false statements intend to create enmity and hatred or ill will) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The case was registered at Cyber Crime police station in Mohali.

In an interview to a private television channel, Bajwa had claimed, "I have come to know that 50 bombs have reached Punjab. Of this, 18 have exploded, 32 are yet to go off." A team of Punjab Police on Sunday visited the residence of Bajwa and questioned the source of his statement.

Bajwa will appear before police in Mohali on Tuesday in connection with the FIR registered against him.

In a post on X, Bajwa said he will be visiting the Cyber Cell to give his statement at 2 pm.

The AAP government is trying to spread false rumours. I am putting this on record — I will be visiting the Cyber Cell to give my official statement today at 2 PM. pic.twitter.com/yS3P275AIx — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) April 15, 2025

In a summon issued to the Congress leader, police had asked Bajwa to appear before the Mohali Superintendent of Police on Monday noon in connection with the registration of a case against him.

Bajwa had expressed his inability to appear before police on Monday, saying he received the summons late on Sunday night.

Several Congress party leaders have backed Bajwa, calling the registration of the case as "political vendetta." The Punjab Congress will hold a protest on Tuesday against the registration of FIR against Bajwa.