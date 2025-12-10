Punjab: Bajwa questions outcome of Mann's Japan, South Korea visits

Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann about the outcome of his visits to Japan and South Korea.

He said that though the tour claimed to achieve a major investment breakthrough, several crucial questions remain unanswered, leaving Punjabis unsure about the real outcomes of the trip.

Bajwa said the state government continues to "celebrate MoUs and photo-op meetings", but the people deserve clarity on how many of these announcements will translate into actual factories, jobs, and on-ground development.

In a statement, the Congress leader said past foreign trips produced big claims but very limited tangible results, and this tour appears no different unless its details are made public.

Mann, who just returned from his 10-day visit to Japan and South Korea, on Wednesday said the "overwhelming response" from investors will mark a new milestone in the state's industrial progress.

Bajwa asked why the government did not release a project-wise timeline for these investment commitments.

He said that while a memorandum of understanding between a Japanese steel company and a Punjab-based firm was highlighted, there is still no information on when production will start, how many youths will be employed, or where the project will be located.

"Without timelines and job numbers, these remain announcements, not achievements," he said.

Bajwa said Punjab cannot run on expressions of interest and road-show presentations alone. Citizens need verified figures, agreements, and execution schedules, he added.

"Industrial growth cannot remain limited to a few pockets while the rest of Punjab is ignored," Bajwa said.

The politician also highlighted the absence of environmental and social impact assessments, particularly for large manufacturing and steel-sector projects.

He said transparency on land use, pollution safeguards, and community engagement is essential before promising large-scale industrialisation. PTI CHS VN VN