Punjab: Bambiha gang associate held with 3 illegal weapons in Faridkot

Chandigarh, Mar 4 (PTI) A person, associated with the Bambiha gang, was arrested in Punjab's Faridkot district, a police officer said on Wednesday, adding that three illegal weapons were recovered from him.

Jagwinder Singh Kala, a resident of Rama Mandi in Bathinda, was arrested in a joint operation of the Faridkot police and the Counter Intelligence wing, said Faridkot Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Jogeshwar Singh.

Further investigation is underway to identify the accused's associates and potential links to expose the entire illegal arms supply chain and the network connected with the Bambiha gang, police said.

A case is already registered against the accused under the Arms Act at Police Station Kotwali, Bathinda, police said.

In another operation, police arrested a drug smuggler with two kg of heroin.

During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that the recovered heroin was meant for further supply, indicating the accused's links with a larger drug trafficking network, police said.

The accused is already involved in seven cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Arms Act, and other serious charges. Further investigation is underway. PTI CHS HIG HIG