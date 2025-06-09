Punjab-based agent held for arranging illegal US entry through 'Dunki route'

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A Punjab-based agent allegedly involved in facilitating illegal entry of Indians into the United States through a 'Dunki route' has been arrested by Delhi Police, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Jagjeet Singh alias Jassa (29), a resident of Rajpura in Punjab, was held following the deportation of a 21-year-old Indian youth from the US, who was found travelling with a tampered passport, police said.

The 'Dunki route' is a term used for an illicit transcontinental network that helps people illegally cross multiple borders -- often enduring dangerous terrains -- to enter countries like the US.

The matter came to light when Navjot Singh, a resident of Mansa district in Punjab, arrived at the IGI Airport on the intervening night of June 3 and 4 after being deported from the US. During immigration clearance, forged Indian immigration and Kenyan arrival stamps were found in his passport.

These entries did not match official records, police said.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Navjot had travelled from Mumbai to Kenya on a tourist visa in November 2024. He then moved to Turkey and Spain using a forged Schengen visa and eventually reached Mexico. From there, he entered the US by crossing the Tijuana border with the help of smugglers.

Police said Navjot was detained by US authorities and remained in custody for five months before being deported. He was arrested at IGI Airport upon arrival after officials detected the tampered travel documents.

On interrogation, Navjot revealed that he had paid Rs 41 lakh to Jagjeet Singh, the alleged mastermind, for facilitating the illegal journey. A team traced and apprehended Jagjeet Singh from Punjab.

During questioning, Singh admitted to arranging illegal transits through international agents based in Kenya and Mexico. He said that he has been in the business for two to three years, luring job-seekers with promises of entry into the US. Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI BM HIG