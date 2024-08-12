Punjab-based industrialist donates Rs 21 cr to TTD-run trust

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 12 (PTI) A Punjab-based industrialist donated Rs 21 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTD) SV Pranadana Trust, which offers free medical treatment to poor people.

SV Pranadana Trust aims to provide free medical facilities to poor patients stricken with life-threatening diseases.

“Rajinder Gupta has donated Rs 21 crore towards SV Pranadana Trust of TTD,” said the temple body in a press release on Sunday night.

Accompanied by his family, he handed over the donation cheque to TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

SV Pranadana Trust scheme is available at TTD-run hospitals and the temple body’s maternity hospital. PTI STH ROH