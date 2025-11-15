Punjab: Batch of 72 teachers heads to Finland for training

Chandigarh, Nov 15 (PTI) Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday flagged off the third batch of 72 primary cadre teachers for a 15-day training at the University of Turku, Finland.

The batch includes block primary education officers (BPEOs), centre head teachers (CHTs), head teachers (HTs) and ETT teachers, who will learn Finland's world-renowned pedagogical approaches.

Bains said this batch will take the total to 216 teachers who have imbibed Finland's pedagogy excellence, showcasing the state government's commitment to education transformation.

He also announced the forthcoming fifth batch of 50 headmasters who will undergo an intensive leadership training programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, from December 15 to 19, 2025.

Elaborating on the educator capacity-building initiatives in the country, the education minister informed that 234 principals and educational administrators have been trained in advanced administrative and academic leadership in Singapore.

He said 199 headmasters have honed their strategic and managerial skills at IIM Ahmedabad, and 144 primary teachers have completed an immersive training in Finland so far.

He said these teachers, selected on merit, are expected to act as 'master trainers,' cascading their acquired knowledge and skills to their peers upon their return, thereby creating a multiplier effect throughout the state's educational system.

"This is not just a training programme. It's a mission to transform Punjab's future. By exposing our teachers to the finest educational ecosystems in the world, from Finland's collaborative learning models to IIM Ahmedabad's strategic leadership frameworks, we are ensuring that our students receive an education that is future-ready, holistic and on par with global standards. The ripple effect of these trained educators will be felt in every classroom across the state," Bains said.