Punjab: BJP, AAP field turncoats for Jalandhar West assembly bypoll

Chandigarh, Jun 17 (PTI) The AAP and the BJP on Monday announced their nominees for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West assembly seat in Punjab, fielding candidates who have switched sides in the recent past.

While the AAP named Mohinder Bhagat as its candidate, the BJP fielded Sheetal Angural for the by-elections.

The bypoll to the Jalandhar West assembly seat will be held on July 10 and counting of votes will take place on July 13.

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Angural as an Aam Aadmi Party legislator.

Bhagat is the son of Bhagat Chunni Lal, who was the minister in the erstwhile SAD-BJP government. Last year, Bhagat had quit the BJP and joined the AAP.

He had unsuccessfully contested from the Jalandhar West seat on a BJP ticket in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

The BJP went with Angural, who had resigned as an AAP legislator from the Jalandhar West seat.

In the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, Angural had won from the Jalandhar West assembly seat by defeating Sushil Rinku, who was then the Congress candidate.

The nomination process for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West had started on July 14.

The last date for filing nominations is June 21. While the scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 24, the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is June 26.

Angural tendered his resignation on March 28, a day after joining the BJP along with Rinku.

His resignation was accepted by the Punjab Assembly Speaker on May 30. PTI CHS NB NB