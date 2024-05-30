Punjab: BJP alleges water released from canal could have spoiled PM's Hoshiarpur rally

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), May 30 (PTI) Punjab BJP leader Tikshan Sud on Thursday claimed that water from 'Kandi' canal flowed downstream towards 'Bhangi Choe' – a seasonal rivulet – and could have reached the site of a rally which was to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sud described the release of water as an alleged attempt to disrupt the PM's rally.

Modi addressed a poll rally in the afternoon at Dussehra ground here.

Sud said he took serious note of the incident when he was told by a party worker that water was flowing rapidly downstream towards the Bhangi Choe' and could reach the rally site.

He said he immediately alerted the Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner to take necessary steps to control the water flow.

After some time, the Deputy Commissioner informed him that the water flow had been stopped, he told reporters here. He said he was afraid that had the water reached the rally venue, it could have spoiled the event.

Moreover, the helipads prepared near the rally's venue in the Bhangi Choe for the landing of Modi's chopper could have been affected, he said.

Sud alleged that the incident was part of a "well-planned conspiracy" to disturb the rally.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said the canal is four to five kilometres away from the rally venue and there was not enough water in the canal to reach the rally site.

She said as soon as the administration received information, the water flow was stopped.

"It has no link with the venue," she said.

However, she said she has sought a report from the drainage department in this regard.