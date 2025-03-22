Punjab BJP appoints Avinash Rai Khanna as incharge for Ludhiana West bypoll

Chandigarh, Mar 22 (PTI) The Punjab BJP on Saturday announced former MP and senior party leader Avinash Rai Khanna as the party in-charge for the upcoming Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

The party also appointed former union minister Vijay Sampla as the co-incharge, according to a statement.

The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

Gogi died at his home of a gunshot injury after his licensed weapon accidentally got fired.

The schedule for the bypoll has not been announced yet.