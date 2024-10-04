Punjab BJP appoints in-charges for bypoll to four assembly seats

Chandigarh, Oct 4 (PTI) The Punjab BJP on Friday appointed in-charges and co-in-charges for the upcoming bypolls to four assembly segments -- Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Barnala.

The seats fell vacant after MLAs from these constituencies were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The BJP appointed senior leader Avinash Rai Khanna as the in-charge for the Gidderbaha seat, while Dayal Sodhi as the co-in-charge, said a party statement.

Former minister and ex-MLA Manoranjan Kalia was appointed as in-charge for the Barnala assembly seat and party leader Jagmohan Singh Raju as co-in-charge.

Shwait Malik, former Punjab BJP chief, will oversee the Chabbewal assembly by-elections as in-charge and will be supported by party leader Parminder Brar as the co-in-charge, according to the release.

Party MLA from Pathankot and former state unit chief Ashwani Sharma was selected as in-charge for the Dera Baba Nanak assembly segment, while party leader Rakesh Rathour as co-in-charge, it said.

The Gidderbaha assembly seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was elected from Ludhiana parliamentary seat.

Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who was a Congress MLA but later joined AAP, became MP from Hoshiarpur and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, a Congress MLA from Dera Baba Nanak, got elected from Gurdaspur parliamentary seat.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who was AAP MLA from Barnala, was elected as MP from the Sangrur seat. PTI CHS RPA