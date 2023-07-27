Punjab BJP asks Guv to direct Mann govt to ensure interim relief for flood-affected people

Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) A Punjab BJP delegation on Thursday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit here, asking him to direct the AAP government to ensure interim relief for those affected by the recent floods.

Advertisment

Despite warnings of heavy rainfall, the AAP government "failed" to take steps to prevent huge losses caused by the floods, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar claimed.

He said a memorandum was submitted to the governor asking him to direct the Bhagwant Mann government "to fulfil its constitutional duty and be answerable to people of Punjab".

"Sir, I am sure you would appreciate my serious concern in right earnest as you have personally witnessed the situation on the ground by visiting flood-affected areas," Jakhar wrote in the memorandum.

Advertisment

"I, therefore, have approached you to question this government on first plunging the state into disarray because of lack of foresight and planning; and at the same time ensure that this regime realises its responsibility of safeguarding those impacted, including our annadatas - the farmers, small household owners and shopkeepers in rural as well as urban pockets of our state.

"Millions have lost livelihood and need urgent assistance and medical help," according to the memorandum.

Speaking to the media outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan here after meeting Governor, Jakhar said floods do cause losses, but more loss was suffered due to the "negligence" of the AAP government, which failed to handle the flood situation and take steps on time.

Advertisment

Replying to a question on the tussle between the state government and the Raj Bhawan on various issues, including holding of a two-day Assembly session last month, Jakhar said causing confrontation was part of the AAP's strategy.

"...People of Punjab (affected by floods) need help at this stage, but the state government wants to divert public attention. This confrontation is all a part of the Aam Aadmi Party's pre-planned strategy -- be it in Delhi or in Punjab," Jakhar claimed.

On the flood issue, Jakhar alleged that the government failed to take necessary measures, including cleaning of drains and strengthening embankments, that led to the flooding.

Advertisment

In several areas, there is a looming danger of the outbreak of diseases, the BJP leader said, adding the Bhagwant Mann government should wake up from its "deep slumber" and take necessary measures.

He said Rs 218 crore were released by the Centre for relief measures in Punjab and the Union government is willing to extend all possible help to the state in this hour of crisis.

Jakhar said several fields in the state continue to remain waterlogged and sowing of crops was not possible.

He said the AAP government should give interim relief to the farmers whose fields are still submerged and also compensate those who have suffered crop loss due to the floods caused by heavy rains. The government should not escape from its responsibility, Jakhar said.

Meanwhile, in the memorandum, Jakhar said, "I am writing to you to express my deep anguish and pain at the hapless situation of crores of Punjabis who have been left to fend for themselves by this grossly inept, incompetent and callous regime while their houses and fields are inundated by flood waters".

"The misery and hardship being endured by Punjabis is partly of this government's own making, which is still in deep slumber and refuses to learn any lesson from plunging the state into one mess to another," Jakhar mentioned.

Jakhar said as per the latest reports, the majority of districts of the state are still badly affected by floods which lays bare any claim of planning by the AAP dispensation.

The Punjab BJP chief also touched upon the revenue officials going on a pen-down strike, demanding an apology from a ruling AAP MLA for allegedly misbehaving with a tehsil office staff recently.

"As if this was not enough, the arrogant and power-drunk MLAs of the ruling dispensation have taken upon themselves to heap more misery on the people of Punjab by impeding any likely effort of financial and material help reaching the needy in time," he alleged.

"...One can only imagine the state of affairs of this government while the CM leads his ministers in well-curated photo ops, which have now crossed all limits of insensitivity at this grave hour," he said. PTI SUN VSD RHL