Punjab BJP chief Jakhar demands probe into gangster’s claims against AAP govt

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Friday demanded an "impartial and time-bound" probe into the allegations made by a gangster during an interview, in which he claimed of having links with the Chief Minister's Office and the use of gangsters by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party party during the recent Zila Parishad elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Jakhar said he is ready to trust the chief minister over a gangster, but added that the chief minister must order an immediate investigation to maintain public confidence.

Referring to the television interview, Jakhar said, "The gangster has alleged he was brought from an Assam jail to Punjab during the elections on the pretext of interrogation and was asked to make threatening calls to voters." "The gangster has also claimed that he spoke to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann," he said.

Jakhar said the entry of gangsters into politics poses a serious threat to democracy.

The Punjab BJP chief called it "unfortunate" that such allegations were being made against the party of Arvind Kejriwal, who had earlier claimed that gangsters would be eliminated from Punjab within seven days.

Jakhar alleged that the Punjab government neither commands fear nor enjoys respect and credibility, and has damaged the image of the Punjab Police.

He urged the youth not to idolise such elements, saying they are enemies of society.

Jakhar said Punjab is facing economic distress and that people continue to receive threatening calls.

Questioning police encounters, he added that justice should be delivered through courts to ensure real culprits do not escape.

On the new rural employment law, Jakhar said Punjab has failed to provide 100 days of work per family under the existing law, noting that only about 26 days of employment per family were provided in the state till December 13, 2025.

He claimed the new law would curb corruption and give the poor a legal right to employment. PTI VSD AKY