Punjab BJP chief Jakhar expresses gratitude to PM for Rs 1,600 crore aid to flood-hit state

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for standing with Punjab battling its worst deluge since 1988 and extending support to the affected people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for flood-hit Punjab as he reviewed the situation and damage in the state. He announced the assistance for the border state in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty.

The prime minister, who was on a day-long visit to Punjab and neighbouring Himachal Pradesh to review the flood situation, landed in Gurdaspur, one of the worst-affected districts in the border state, after conducting an aerial survey.

Speaking to reporters in Gurdaspur on Tuesday evening, Jakhar said the prime minister also met families from Punjab who were affected by the floods.

Modi assured people that the Centre would make all efforts in extending succour to the flood-affected people, the BJP leader said, adding that some of those affected by floods this year complained to the PM that they were yet to get compensation from the state government for the 2023 floods.

Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh told reporters in Gurdaspur that some flood-affected people also shared with Modi that unchecked illegal sand mining under the AAP government had severely weakened river embankments, leading to widespread devastation in the villages.

Responding to the ruling AAP and main opposition Congress's criticism that the financial assistance of Rs 16,000 crore announced by PM Modi was not sufficient, Jakhar pointed out that it was in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty.

The PM also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the floods and natural calamity, he said.

Jakhar also referred to the PM announcing several other measures, which include that the children orphaned due to the recent floods would be extended comprehensive support under the PM Cares for Children scheme.

Other measures include rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PM National Relief Fund, and distributing mini kits for livestock.

The union government has also sent inter-ministerial central teams to visit Punjab to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report, further assistance will be considered, the BJP leader said.

The death toll due to the devastating floods in Punjab stands at 52, while crops on 1.91 lakh hectares of land have been damaged.