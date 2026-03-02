Punjab BJP core committee holds meeting ahead of Amit Shah's rally on March 14

Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) The Punjab BJP's core committee on Monday held its meeting here in the wake of the upcoming 'Badlav' rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 14 in Moga.

The committee, led by Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, discussed the preparations for the rally. State working president Ashwani Sharma was also present.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on organisational strategy, the outline of the rally, and the responsibilities of party workers, said the party in a statement. The state general secretaries provided detailed information about the preparations underway in their respective zones.

Discussions were also held regarding the expected turnout, key issues, stage arrangements, and other logistical preparations for the rally.

All leaders expressed view that the address by the Union home minister would lay a strong foundation for the party's goal of forming the government in Punjab in 2027.

The rally is being seen as the beginning of the BJP's poll campaign in Punjab, where assembly elections are due in early 2027. PTI CHS -- MNK MNK