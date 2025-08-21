Punjab: BJP delegation meets Guv over halting of awareness camps

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) A delegation of BJP in Punjab on Thursday met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria seeking his intervention over the AAP government "forcibly halting" their awareness camps.

The party claimed that the camps are aimed at ensuring the benefits of the central schemes reach people in the state.

The BJP also alleged that several party leaders including former union minister Preneet Kaur, former MLA K D Bhandari, former MP Sushil Rinku, former MLA Harjot Kamal were detained by police from various such camps in the state on Thursday.

The party alleged that the AAP government has "forcibly halted" its awareness camps at 39 places as part of the party's outreach programme 'BJP De Sewadar, Aa Gaye Tuhade Dwar' to ensure that the poor, the scheduled caste community, farmers, youth and women get the benefits of public welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The delegation has sought Governor Kataria intervention in the matter.

The opposition party levelled the allegation after the Punjab Police on Wednesday said that it has formed several teams to investigate that some unauthorized persons are allegedly collecting personal information of individuals for the government schemes.

The inquiries have been instituted after receipt of complaints stating that personal data of citizens is being collected by unauthorised persons who are holding camps, making the personal data vulnerable to data thefts and bank frauds, it had said.

Separately, a Punjab government statement had also said the government has received credible reports that certain private operators are illegally collecting personal data of local residents, allegedly on behalf of political parties.

Addressing the media after meeting the Governor, Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma alleged that the AAP government stopped the awareness camps by "misusing" the Punjab Police.

He termed the stopping of BJP's awareness camps allegedly at the behest of the AAP government as "unconstitutional." "BJP workers have been ensuring the Dalits, women, farmers get benefits of the central scheme through common service centres (CSC) which are authorised by the Centre," said Sharma.

Our workers have just acted as a bridge by telling the poor about the camps and avail the benefits of the central government schemes, he said while condemning the Punjab Police action.

"Our camps have been stopped," Sharma alleged and said that the camps were organized at 39 places.

"We have apprised the Governor of the matter, " he said.

He further said so far 1.57 lakh people have availed the benefits of these camps which began in May.

Sharma asserted that these camps cannot be stopped.

He further said, "I want to ask Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to fight a political battle. Why are you getting scared of the BJP?" Don't you want the poor to get benefits of the central schemes," he further asked Mann.

Responding to some allegations, he asserted that there was no question of any data theft in these camps.

Taking a swipe at the ruling party, Sharma accused the AAP of getting lakhs of forms filled from women, promising Rs 1,000 monthly to them before the assembly elections. However, the government is yet to fulfill its poll promise, he said.

Sharma said police detained several party leaders at 28 places in the state.

Many of the party leaders were taken to police stations where BJP workers shouted slogans against the government, he said.

He said his party will burn effigies of the AAP government in each Vidhan Sabha constituency on Friday against the Punjab government and challenged the AAP government to stop these camps.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, the delegation alleged that there was "deliberate harassment" being inflicted upon the party workers, volunteers, and the innocent inhabitants of several villages across Punjab, where awareness camps have been initiated to spread vital information about the central government welfare schemes.

"Our party workers and volunteers, with the consent and active participation of the local residents, have been conducting these awareness camps in different villages," said the memorandum.

The delegation accused the Punjab government "of creating obstacles in this noble cause".

"In almost every camp, the state police and local administration have intervened to stop BJP workers and volunteers from providing information. This disruption is being justified on two pretexts--that prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner/SDM is required, and that parties are allegedly collecting personal data of the inhabitants," it said.

No such permission is mandated under any law for awareness programmes of this nature, and the allegation regarding data collection is false, baseless, and politically motivated. Further the volunteers and workers engaged in these camps hold valid Common Service Centre (CSC) IDs. Hence, there is no illegality in the conduct of such programmes," it said.

The allegation regarding data collection is false, baseless, and politically motivated, it said.

The BJP delegation urged the Governor to direct the Punjab government to immediately desist from "harassing" BJP workers, volunteers, and local inhabitants who are voluntarily participating in these awareness programmes.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Preneet Kaur in Patiala said the AAP government, out of sheer political insecurity, ordered the police to forcibly dismantle the camp at Masingan.

"Across Punjab, BJP camps have been disrupted and even senior leaders were taken into police custody simply for working to deliver welfare schemes to the people.

"No amount of intimidation or political vendetta will deter us. The BJP will continue to take these welfare schemes to every corner of Punjab and ensure that people get what is rightfully theirs under the Modi Government. AAP today stands completely exposed as anti-Punjab, she added.