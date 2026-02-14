Punjab BJP holds 'NRI Sammelan', acknowledges diaspora's contribution

Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma on Saturday welcomed the Punjabi diaspora, acknowledging their immense contribution in bringing global recognition and pride to state and the country.

He was addressing an NRI Sammelan, 'Punjabi Diaspora Meet', here.

Sharma said that Punjabis settled across the world have always carried the spirit of their motherland in their hearts.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's global stature has significantly risen, earning greater respect for Indians worldwide, he said.

The BJP leader noted that the purpose of the meet was to listen to the concerns and suggestions of NRIs regarding Punjab's development.

Highlighting issues such as drugs, law and order, and economic slowdown, Sharma urged the diaspora to actively engage in rebuilding Punjab's prosperity.

He reiterated BJP's commitment to ensuring unity, peace, security, and inclusive growth in the border state, strengthening Punjab's glory once again.

Addressing the concluding session of the event, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said the BJP does not see the colour of an NRI's passport but values the "Indian DNA" that connects them to the motherland.

He highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014, India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing major economies, earning global respect.

Chugh emphasised that Punjab needs stable and development-oriented leadership, urging NRIs to support a "double engine government" to restore economic growth, industrial investment, and security in the state.

He assured that NRIs would receive the same rights and protection in Punjab as in BJP-ruled states, guaranteeing safety for their investments and a transparent, growth-driven environment.

Chugh said that while the country has gathered momentum in development, Punjab must introspect.

Agriculture, industry, commerce and services -- the four pillars of any economy -- need renewed direction in the state, he said.

He pointed out that rising fiscal pressures, lack of large-scale investment and the migration of youth are serious concerns, and without firm policy direction and decisive leadership, the situation will not change. PTI CHS NB NB