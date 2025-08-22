Punjab BJP holds protests against AAP govt over shutdown of 'awareness camps'

Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) The Punjab BJP on Friday held a state-wide protest against the AAP government for allegedly "forcibly stopping" its central schemes awareness campaigns.

The BJP workers burnt the effigies of the Bhagwant Mann government.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, who helmed a protest, was not stopped from moving towards Raipur village in Fazilka district, a party leader said.

Jakhar, along with several other party workers, was later detained by police near the Kala Tibba toll plaza in Fazilka's Abohar.

Addressing a gathering, Jakhar alleged that the AAP government was committing a "sin" by "misusing" police for stopping their campaigns.

He asserted that the camps were meant for the poor, to help them avail the benefits of the central government schemes, and rejected allegations of data theft in these camps.

In Mohali, BJP leaders Subhash Sharma, Parminder Singh Brar, and Sanjiv Vashisht held a demonstration against the government.

The BJP has accused the Mann government of shutting down its awareness camps at 39 places in Punjab.

The party said that these camps were part of the party's outreach programme, 'BJP De Sewadar, Aa Gaye Tuhade Dwar,' to ensure that the poor, the scheduled caste community, farmers, and women get the benefits of the central welfare schemes.

However, the AAP alleged that BJP workers were "illegally" collecting personal details at these camps.

AAP leader Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that according to rules, the central government implements any of its welfare schemes through the state government. Leaders and workers of any political party have no right to do so, he added.

Several BJP leaders were detained from these camps by police on Thursday.

Meanwhile, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh condemned the detention of BJP workers, which, he said, was done on the "instructions" of the Bhagwant Mann government.

In a statement, he alleged that instead of curbing the "rampant" drug trade and incidents of crime, the Punjab Police was being "shamefully misused" to suppress the BJP's lawful and democratic initiatives.

"BJP has been organising welfare camps across villages to ensure that poor families, farmers, women, Dalits, and youth can directly avail the benefits of the Modi government's schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, pension and insurance benefits. But the Mann government, out of sheer political insecurity, is obstructing these efforts," he said.

The former Congress member said it was because of the "total collapse" of governance under Bhagwant Mann that the BJP had to step in and connect people with the central government schemes.

"Instead of welcoming this outreach, the state government is resorting to high-handed tactics of harassment and disruption. This reflects nothing but the Mann Government's deep fear of the BJP's growing connect with the common people of Punjab," he said, and indicated that Mann may have been taking orders from party chief Arvind Kejriwal, without naming him.

"By stopping welfare camps and arresting workers, the AAP government has not only exposed its insecurities but also betrayed the trust of the people who are already reeling under unemployment, poor infrastructure, and the unchecked drug crisis," he said.