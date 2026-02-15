Punjab BJP leader Arvind Khanna joins SAD

Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PT) Bharatiya Janata Party leader Arvind Khanna on Sunday joined the Shiromani Akali Dal in the presence of party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Sangrur.

Khanna was the vice-president of the Punjab BJP.

Badal on Sunday visited Khanna's house in Sangrur, where he inducted the former MLA into the SAD fold.

Khanna, a former Congress MLA and businessman, had joined the BJP in January 2022.

He had been elected an MLA from the Sangrur Assembly constituency in 2002 and the Dhuri seat in 2012 on a Congress ticket.

Khanna had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Assembly election from the Sangrur seat and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the Sangrur parliamentary constituency on a BJP ticket.