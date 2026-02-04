Punjab BJP leader Ashwani Sharma slams Rahul Gandhi over his 'traitor' remark

Chandigarh, Feb 4 (PTI) Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "traitor" barb at Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, saying such remarks clearly expose Congress's "bankrupt mindset".

Instead of maintaining seriousness and dignity in politics, Gandhi is trying to cover up his "failures by using abusive and provocative language," alleged Sharma.

The Congress does not need any opposition party to finish it off, Rahul Gandhi alone is enough as through his statements and "wrong policies he is hollowing out the party from within", said Sharma.

People of the country have understood this "negative" politics of the Congress, and that is why the party is continuously facing defeats in elections, he claimed.

Bittu is working with full dedication for the development of the country and Punjab, and making derogatory remarks against him reflects the "frustration" of the Congress, said the Pathankot MLA.

The Congress has always diverted attention from issues of development and public welfare and instead adopted the path of personal attacks, he alleged.

The BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is taking the country towards development, stability, and a strong future, whereas the Congress is still unable to come out of its old thinking and "dynastic" politics, he said.

He appealed to the Congress leadership to maintain political decorum and focus on public issues instead of indulging in objectionable language.

While Bittu was entering Parliament on Wednesday morning, Gandhi called him "a traitor" as the minister retorted with "desh ke dushman" (enemy of the nation) jibe.

The incident took place right outside Parliament's Makar Dwar, the main entrance which MPs take to enter the new Parliament building, where Gandhi was standing in solidarity with suspended Congress MPs, mostly from Punjab, who were protesting on the stairs. PTI CHS KVK KVK