Punjab BJP leader Baliawal urges Delhi CM to rename Chandni Chowk as Sis Ganj

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) Punjab BJP leader Pritpal Singh Baliawal has written to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, urging her to rename the historic Chandni Chowk area as 'Sis Ganj' to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

He also urged dedicating the nearby metro stations to the revered martyrs -- Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dyal -- who made the supreme sacrifice alongside Guru Tegh Bahadur.

In his letter, Baliawal said that on this sacred occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 556th birth anniversary, he was writing with deep reverence as both a Sikh and an Indian to recall the unparalleled sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, 'Hind Di Chadar', who gave his life defending the right to religious freedom and protecting humanity's conscience.

He wrote that during the Mughal rule under Aurangzeb in 1675, religious persecution was at its peak -- temples were destroyed, scriptures were burnt and innocent people were forced to convert.

Over 500 Kashmiri Pandits, led by Pandit Kirpa Ram, approached Guru Tegh Bahadur at Sri Anandpur Sahib, seeking protection for their faith.

Guru Sahib, moved by their suffering, chose to make the ultimate sacrifice to uphold truth and the principle of "Sarbat da Bhala." Guru Tegh Bahadur was beheaded at the site where Gurdwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib stands today, a place that continues to symbolise courage, sacrifice and the defence of religious liberty, he said.

Baliawal urged that renaming Chandni Chowk as 'Sis Ganj' and dedicating nearby metro stations to these martyrs would be far more than an administrative decision. It would be a historic tribute to India's values of tolerance, bravery and freedom of faith, he said.

He wrote, "Every person passing through this sacred place would be reminded that this is the land where a head was offered for truth, but the truth itself was never compromised." Baliawal added that such a decision under Chief Minister Gupta's leadership would fill crores of Sikhs and Indians across the world with pride and reverence, sending a strong message of unity and interfaith respect.

He urged the chief minister to consider the proposal with sensitivity and seriousness.

"Renaming Chandni Chowk as Sis Ganj would immortalise the spirit of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's martyrdom and remind generations to come that India stands strong because of those who chose sacrifice over silence," Baliawal. PTI CHS KSS KSS