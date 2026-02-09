Punjab: BJP leader seeks ban on singer Mankirt Aulakh's song for glorifying weapons

Chandigarh, Feb 9 (PTI) A local BJP leader has approached the Punjab Police seeking a ban on Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh's latest track 'Asla', alleging that it glorifies weapons and gun culture.

Arvind Sharma, the co-convener of the Punjab BJP Trade Cell, sent a formal communication to Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

In his letter, Sharma requested the immediate removal of the song from all digital and social media platforms. Sharma said the Punjab government has already banned songs that promote weapons, violence and gun culture.

Despite this, the song 'Asla' by singer Aulakh has been released on various digital platforms, which not only violates the government policy but also attracts youth towards weapons and violence, he wrote.

Sharma stated that Punjab is already grappling with a serious problem of drug addiction, gangwar and illegal weapons.

In such a situation, songs glorifying weapons incite youth to crime and violence, create fear and instability in society and undermine the efforts of the police and administration to maintain law and order, he claimed.

The BJP leader urged the DGP to ensure that the song is taken down from all digital, social media, and music platforms.

Strict guidelines should be issued to digital platforms to prevent any content promoting weapons and violence in the future, he added. PTI CHS AKY