Punjab BJP leaders attack Mann govt, claim AAP using state like ATM

Patiala, Aug 17 (PTI) Punjab BJP leaders on Sunday accused the Bhagwant Mann government of handing over the reins of the state to AAP leaders from Delhi, who are “using the state and its resources like an ATM to raise funds for the party’s expansion”.

They also alleged that AAP leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, who have been "rejected" by the people of Delhi, are being treated as "guests" in Punjab where they are calling the shots for the Mann government.

The BJP wrested power from the AAP in Delhi Assembly polls held earlier this year.

The Punjab BJP on Sunday held a thanksgiving rally after the AAP government withdrew its land pooling policy in the face of mounting pressure from farmer bodies and opposition parties.

Addressing the gathering in Rajpura, state BJP president Sunil Jakhar claimed the people of Punjab, who elected 92 AAP MLAs in 2022, are now paying the price for their decision.

Jakhar also criticised Sisodia's recent “Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed” remarks about the 2027 Punjab polls, and accused Chief Minister Mann of effectively "outsourcing" the state government to Delhi AAP leaders.

Targeting the land pooling policy, Jakhar blamed AAP leaders Kejriwal, Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, calling them "failed leaders from Delhi".

Praising Narendra Modi, Jakhar said the prime minister stood firm before US President Donald Trump by refusing to compromise on farmers' interests.

He also appealed to all Punjabis to support Modi's stand.

On August 15, Modi said India will not compromise on the interests of farmers, livestock rearers and fishermen, asserting that he is “standing like a wall” to protect them.

The remarks assume significance as the US is seeking duty concessions from India in the agriculture and dairy sectors in the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) being negotiated between the two countries.

Jakhar also hit out at the Congress leaders, accusing them of double standards on the land pooling policy.

Addressing the gathering, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh also slammed the Mann government over the land pooling policy.

The state government came out with a scheme to loot farmers' land under the garb of the land pooling policy, Chugh alleged.

"The Mann government is using Punjab as AAP's piggybank to expand its base. The AAP is using Punjab and its resources like an ATM," he claimed.

The AAP leaders struck a deal with the "land mafia" to collect election funds, Chugh alleged while referring to the land pooling policy.

He claimed that "rejected" leaders like Kejriwal have become "guests" in Punjab, holding meetings with officials and giving them directions.

Chugh also targeted the Mann government on the law and order situation, and for not keeping its poll promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in the state.

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma echoed AAP's criticism, saying people want to "get rid" of the party and see BJP as a viable alternative.

"I see a changed Punjab – one that is supporting Prime Minister Modi," Sharma said.

He praised the BJP government in Haryana for providing minimum support price on 24 crops as against Punjab's "anti-farmer" policies, including the land pooling scheme, which he alleged aimed at "snatching farmers' lands”.

The BJP will hold rallies in all the 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab to mobilise public support, he announced.

Referring to the withdrawal of the land pooling policy, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu called it a victory for the people of Punjab.

Bittu also alleged that when the three now-repealed farm laws were introduced, then Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal "misled" Prime Minister Modi by assuring him that consultations had been held with the farmers, labourers, farm unions and other stakeholders.

She said they consulted all the stakeholders and termed the Bills very good, Bittu claimed.

“But they did not speak to anyone. They lied and misled the people,” he said, attacking the Badal family.

“The prime minister said he wanted to bring the Bills in the interest of the farmers. If the farmers were unhappy, why would he bring those Bills? Later, Modi ji withdrew the Bills after an apology,” Bittu said.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws, while Harsimrat Kaur resigned as a Union minister.

During the rally, Satbir Singh Khattra, Congress leader and son of former inspector general Ranbir Singh Khattra, joined the BJP.

Addressing the gathering, Punjab BJP Mahila wing president Jai Inder Kaur, the daughter of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, claimed the land pooling policy was introduced only to please AAP leaders in Delhi and to "usurp farmers' lands for big builders”.

She also questioned why such a policy was implemented if its adverse impact on the farmers was already known. PTI COR CHS ARI