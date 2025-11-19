Punjab BJP leaders offer prayers, hold 'kirtan darbar' in Anandpur Sahib

Sri Anandpur Sahib, Nov 19 (PTI) The Punjab BJP on Wednesday organised a 'kirtan darbar' to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur here.

'Gurbani Kirtan' was recited and teachings and supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur were invoked.

Before the 'Kirtan Darbar', Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP national secretary Dr Narinder Singh Raina, state president Sunil Jakhar, working state president Ashwani Sharma, Parliamentary Board Member Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Organisation General Secretary Manthri Srinivas Sullu, former union ministers Preneet Kaur and Vijay Sampla and other leaders paid obeisance at Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib and offered 'Ardas' (prayer) for Punjab's progress and peace.

Shekhawat said today is not only a day to remember Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom but also a day to draw inspiration from his sacrifice, life, teachings, and conduct, and to imbibe them in our own lives.

On this occasion, after paying obeisance before Guru Sahib, Punjab BJP president Jakhar said that Guru Tegh Bahadur made a unique sacrifice for the right of every individual to practice their religion, a sacrifice unmatched in history.

He said the spirit of sacrificing for the nation and the community comes to all Punjabis from Guru Sahib, and the purpose of holding such events is to connect our future generations with our glorious history.

Jakhar said they came to seek blessings from Guru Sahib and pray that they may imbibe his message in their lives.

By making his great sacrifice, Guru Tegh Bahadur protected not only Hinduism but the entire humanity, and that is why he is revered with the title 'Hind Di Chadar', he added.

Punjab BJP working president Sharma said on November 24, 'Sri Sukhmani Sahib Paath' will be held in all 628 'mandals' of the state, with thousands of devotees and party workers participating.

Additionally, 'Kirtan Darbars' will be organised in every district of Punjab till November 30.

He added that these events are not only symbols of religious devotion but also an opportunity to spread the Guru's eternal message of sacrifice, unity, and truth to every individual and inspire them.