Punjab BJP meets Guv, seeks independent probe into Ambedkar statue vandalism bid

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) A delegation from the state BJP unit met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday, demanding an independent probe into the incident involving an attempt to vandalise a life-size statue of B R Ambedkar by a man in Amritsar.

While strongly condemning the incident, the delegation sought that the conspiracy and masterminds behind this incident should be exposed.

On January 26, police arrested Akash Singh, a resident of Dharamkot in Punjab’s Moga district, for allegedly attempting to damage the Ambedkar statue at the Town Hall on Heritage Street, which leads to the Golden Temple.

A video clip purportedly showing the incident went viral on social media, in which the man is seen climbing atop the statue using a steel ladder and carrying a hammer. He is seen hitting the statue multiple times with the hammer.

The man also caused damage to the Constitution book, which is part of the statue. He was later apprehended and handed over to the police.

The delegation included former union minister Som Parkash, former MLA Manoranjan Kalia, senior vice president Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, general secretary Anil Sarin and former MP Sushil Rinku.

Speaking to the media after meeting the governor on Wednesday, Kalia said the delegation sought a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Stating that the accused had previously been clean-shaven and later began wearing a turban, Kalia said this incident reflects a conspiracy to disturb peace and mutual brotherhood in Punjab.

Lashing out at the Punjab Police, Kalia said the deterrent effect of the state police force against miscreants has vanished.

Former MP and party leader Sushil Rinku said the incident exposes the state government’s "failure" in preventing such acts.

"We demand a probe into the incident by an agency outside Punjab, as people have lost faith in the state government," Rinku said.

In a memorandum submitted to the governor, the BJP delegation stated, "This disgraceful incident, which took place on Republic Day, has hurt the sentiments of millions and poses a grave threat to communal harmony in the state, highlighting the alarming state of law and order in Punjab." "Shockingly, this incident took place within 100 meters of the local police station in the holy city of Amritsar, yet the state government has failed to uncover the truth behind it," claimed the delegation.

Referring to the attempt to damage the statue, the party leaders said this act was not just an attack on a revered leader but also an assault on the foundational principles of democracy.

"Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, symbolizes justice, equality, and the democratic ideals of our nation. The Constitution itself is the cornerstone of India's independence and unity.

Any attempt to defile these symbols is an affront to the values upheld by the people of India and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances," said the memorandum.

"Thorough and independent inquiry be ordered by a central agency to uncover the real motives and masterminds behind this shameful act and all individuals involved, including those who may have orchestrated this act for political motives, be brought to justice," said the memorandum.