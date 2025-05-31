Punjab: BJP names Jiwan Gupta as candidate for Ludhiana bypoll

Chandigarh: The BJP on Saturday named party leader Jiwan Gupta as its candidate for the June 19 Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll in Punjab.
The announcement was made after the party's central election committee approved Gupta's name.
He is the party's general secretary of the Punjab unit and a member of the BJP's core committee in the state.
The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. The counting of votes will be held on June 23.
While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Rajya Sabha member and industrialist Sanjeev Arora from the seat, the Congress has named former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.
Ashu won the seat twice in 2012 and 2017, but was defeated by AAP's Gogi by a margin of 7,512 votes in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.
The Shiromani Akali Dal has nominated Parupkar Singh Ghuman, a lawyer.
The last date for filing nominations is June 2, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 3.
The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is June 5.