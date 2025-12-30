Punjab BJP president questions need for special state assembly session

Chandigarh, Dec 30 (PTI) Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday questioned the purpose of convening another special session of the state legislative assembly, and asked how it would be beneficial for the people of the state.

In a post on X in Punjabi, Jakhar said it would have been better if the government discussed the worsening law and order situation, as peace and stability were essential for people to work and earn a living.

“The state government was avoiding an inquiry into the corruption in the NREGA scheme to protect its ministers and officials,” he alleged in the post.

Jakhar asked whether Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would clarify these issues in the Assembly.

Referring to the government's claims of a strong financial position, he said it should show its concern for the poor by increasing employment under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) from 100 to 125 days.

He added that the state government should also pass a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enabling the required legal provisions.